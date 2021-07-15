Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

