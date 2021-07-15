Stifel Financial Corp Takes $1.95 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

