WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

