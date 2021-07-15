Credit Suisse AG Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,350. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

DRNA stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

