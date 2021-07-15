Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

