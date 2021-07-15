Barclays PLC Sells 2,630 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $88.69 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

