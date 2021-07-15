Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

DLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

