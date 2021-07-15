Stephens Inc. AR Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,943 shares of company stock worth $2,758,399. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.