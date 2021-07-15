Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

