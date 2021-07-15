Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

