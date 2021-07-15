Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $339,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

