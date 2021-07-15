Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ciena were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,386 shares of company stock worth $17,152,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

