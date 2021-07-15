Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,052 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.68 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94.

