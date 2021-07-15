Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

