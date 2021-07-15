ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period.

CTR stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

