Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

