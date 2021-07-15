Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €122.90 ($144.59) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is €111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

