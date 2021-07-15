ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

ADVOF stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $14.18.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

