Pete Godbole Sells 21,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Pete Godbole sold 21,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $72,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.