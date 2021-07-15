Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $60,343,104. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

