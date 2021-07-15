UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €290.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €245.90 ($289.29) on Wednesday. Linde has a 12 month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12 month high of €250.65 ($294.88). The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion and a PE ratio of 53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €244.09.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

