Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €27.44 ($32.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.17. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a 1 year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.