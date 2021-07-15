Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$194,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 520,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,045,602. Insiders have sold a total of 131,900 shares of company stock valued at $264,782 in the last ninety days.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

