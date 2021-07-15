UBS Group Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 19.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Clariant has a 52-week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52-week high of CHF 29.48.
Clariant Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.