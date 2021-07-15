UBS Group Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 19.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Clariant has a 52-week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52-week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

