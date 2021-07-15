Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

AYA stock opened at C$10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

