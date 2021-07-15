AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get AB International Group alerts:

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.