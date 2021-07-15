AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. AB International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About AB International Group
