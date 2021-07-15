Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.2783133 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

