Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of PROS worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PROS by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000.

PRO opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,492 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

