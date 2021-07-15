AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.