Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.06.

AAVVF stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $722.41 million, a PE ratio of 401.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

