Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,172 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

