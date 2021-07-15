Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,928 shares of company stock worth $9,943,122 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

APLS opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

