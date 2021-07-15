Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,075 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

RDY stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

