Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 730,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 294,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.