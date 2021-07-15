Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $340,238. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

