Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after buying an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $28,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

