Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

