Critical Survey: Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) versus LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 12.14% 19.85% 9.35% LivaNova -43.88% 5.21% 2.59%

0.0% of Getinge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getinge and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67 LivaNova 0 2 2 0 2.50

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Getinge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getinge and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion 3.06 $353.05 million $1.57 24.95 LivaNova $934.20 million 4.13 -$345.01 million $1.27 62.12

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than LivaNova. Getinge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Getinge has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getinge beats LivaNova on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company has a research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

