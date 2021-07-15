Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh Sells 5,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PANW opened at $386.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.