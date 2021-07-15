Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP Sells $1,750,100.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00.

John P. Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $222.91 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,061,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

