Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Insider Sells $1,603,560.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00.

ATGE stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

