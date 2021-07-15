Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,500,007.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,007.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.43 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

