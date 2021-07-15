$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

