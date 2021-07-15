Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 23,892 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

