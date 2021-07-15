Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 796,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

