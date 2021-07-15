SG Americas Securities LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXRT opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

