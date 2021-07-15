SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

