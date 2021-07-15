SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

