iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 210.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $53.90 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

