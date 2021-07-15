SG Americas Securities LLC Has $386,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $18.50 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $670.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

